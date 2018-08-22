MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police arrested two men who are accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint with her dog still inside the truck.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Big Lots on East Independence Boulevard. The woman told police a man came up and threatened her with a knife then drove away in her truck. The woman was not hurt.

Hours after the incident, police found the stolen Chevrolet Avalanche in Salisbury. The suspects, later identified as 27-year-old Keri Camps and 49-year-old Curtis White, were found and arrested by Salisbury Police via a traffic stop.

Keri Camps, photo: Matthews Police.

Curtis White, photo: Matthews Police.

Camps and White are being charged with possession of stolen property with additional charges pending, according to Matthews Police.

The victim said a watch her eight-year-old daughter left in the SUV helped track down the truck in Rowan County.

The dog, "Sissy", was found safe and unharmed on Wednesday, according to Matthews Police.

"He was reunited with family, and will most surely get a lot of extra love and treats tonight," Matthews Police said in a press release.

However, NBC Charlotte received some sad news on Thursday when we learned the dog started acting sick and then died. The cause of death was not released.

