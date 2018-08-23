Brighton — Winston the boxer caused some mischief inside his Brighton home last Friday when he decided to make his own indoor water park with a well-placed garden hose.

His owners Roxy Dinkel and Gordon Steward shared video with 9NEWS of him dragging a hose inside the home, spraying water everywhere, then dragging the hose back outside – all while Dinkel was standing just a few feet away watering the garden.

“I had my headphones on so I didn’t hear or see him,” Dinkel said “I walked into the house and it was soaked.”

Winston the hose-hauling boxer.

Courtesy Roxy Dinkel

At one point, you can see the couple’s other dog, Norman, watching the whole thing go down. But it’s clear he wants nothing to do with what his trouble-making companion is up to.

Winston loves to prop up the spray nozzle with his paws and shoot water into the air, according to Dinkel. He snuck the hose in through the couple’s magnetic screen door.

Wet floors left behind from the hose incident.

Courtesy Roxy Dinkel

Dinkel shared photos of soaked wooden floors and wet furniture left behind from the incident. And this isn’t the first time the 2-year-old pup has done something clever like this.

“He’s also a counter-surfer,” Dinkle said. “He can get up on the counter and take all the French toast off a plate, and leave the plate up there and put the lid back on.”

You can watch the full video below:

