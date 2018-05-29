"Even doggies need to be saved sometimes!"

A photo from the Wells Maine Police Department Facebook page is quickly going viral, and for good reasons.

The photo shows a dog giving a firefighter kisses after being recused from a roof in Wells, Maine.

"This beautiful dog managed to get out onto the roof of his home thru an upstairs window," the Facebook post read.

According to police, a concerned citizen discovered the early on and notified officers. Another awesome citizen stood by with the dog until rescue officials could get him.

