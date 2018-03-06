On Wednesday afternoon, a volunteer with Kate's Rescue for Animal's saw a post asking for help for a small dog that was found tied to a bathroom sink at a home in Stockton, California.

The dog named Autumn had such a bad injury from being tied up, it looked like her neck was cut.

A volunteer in Stockton drove to pick Autumn up and take her to the Monte Vista Small Animal Hospital or emergency surgery.

Autumn had surgery and is now being fostered as she continues to gain strength and heal.

The group later learned that the home wasn't abandoned. There were people still living inside where Autumn was found.

Autumn was tied up for a week with only a bowl of Raisin Bran to eat, according to the rescue group staff.

Police are investigating the situation and NBC Charlotte's sister station ABC10 will update this article once more details emerge.

