Several dogs rescued in alleged dogfighting ring in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department and Gaston County Animal Care & Enforcement have been investigating reports of dogfighting at a home on Queens Road in Gastonia, the Gaston County Police Department reports.

Police said the investigation was started after community members expressed concerns to Gaston County Animal Care & Enforcement.

The Humane Society of the United States announced Wednesday that they are assisting the Gaston County Police Department in rescuing several dogs from the alleged dogfighting operation.

Police said at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, their officers went to the home on Queens Road to serve a search warrant and attempt to locate the suspected dogfighting organizer.

According to police, the suspect, 49-year-old Rico Pagan, was taken into custody without incident.

During the search, officials said seven dogs were found covered in fleas and have visible scarring, consistent with injuries typically seen in dogfighting cases. The dogs were found living outside on heavy, weighted chains and did not have access to adequate shelter: only blue barrels and dilapidated wooden shacks, the humane society reports.

The Humane Society of the United States is transporting the rescued animals to an undisclosed location where they will continue to receive veterinary exams and evaluations.

“It is gut-wrenching to imagine the violence and pain these dogs have been forced to endure,” Gail Thomssen, North Carolina state director for the Humane Society of the United States, said. “We are thankful to the Gaston County Police Department for getting these dogs desperately needed help. Thanks to everyone involved, today is the last day that these dogs will have to live like this.

The Gaston County Police Department requested the assistance of the HSUS after concerns about the welfare of animals on the property were raised.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. The Gaston County Police encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective J. P. Brienza at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. Information leading to the identification, arrest and/or prosecution of additional suspect(s) involved in this incident can result in up to a $1,000 reward.



