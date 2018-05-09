Knoxville — Dolly Parton will be honored as the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year, according to an announcement on her website.

It's an award given out during Grammys week by the Recording Academy to honor musicians who have made "contributions to the world of music and demonstrated extraordinary humanitarian and philanthropic efforts," according to the Recording Academy's website.

Parton is the first country music star to receive the award.

The 8-time Grammy winner is being recognized both for her creative accomplishments and her work with the Dollywood Foundation.

That includes providing relief to the victims of the 2016 wildfires and providing more than 100 million books to children around the world through her Imagination Library.

"Dolly Parton has always been and continues to be a courageous trailblazer and indomitable inspiration for creators and artists—so for us to have the opportunity to honor her at our annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala is to pay tribute to a true pillar of strength and someone who we all look up to and cherish," MusiCares President/CEO Neil Portnow said in the announcement. "Dolly also knows the power of philanthropy, and she has used her stardom to contribute to a wide range of causes from natural disasters to education and literacy programs."

Parton will receive the award at the gala in February- two days before the Grammys.

"I am so excited and humbled to be honored as MusiCares Person of the Year," Parton said in the announcement. "It's even more special knowing the gala benefits music people in need. I can't wait to hear all of the great artists singing my music."

The proceeds from the gala go to MusiCares, a charity that "ensures music people have a place to turn in times of financial, medical and personal need" the announcement said.

"I couldn't think of anyone more deserving to be the first MusiCares Person of the Year representing the Nashville music community," Parton's manager, Danny Nozell, said in the announcement. "It's been a privilege to witness her generous heart firsthand for the last 14 years."

