Little did Jose Cruz know when posing for a picture with this Blue Angels plane years ago, he would one day get the opportunity to live out a lifelong dream.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Blue Angels flight squadron is made up of the best of the best from the Navy and Marine Corps.

Now, a hometown service member is proud to be part of that legacy team.

Aviation machinist mate Jose Cruz is a Miller High School graduate from Corpus Christi. He has been selected as part of the 2023 Blue Angels maintenance and support team.

3NEWS caught up with Cruz and his family as they visited relatives here in Corpus Christi. They're also resting up because they will soon move to Florida for this new assignment.

No doubt, they are extremely proud of him. After all, the Navy's Blue Angels squadron represent some of the finest. When the Blues hit the skies during Wings Over South Texas, all eyes are on the stars of the show.

Cruz's excitement for the Blues started at an early age.

"Being from Corpus Christi you see them fly by at the air shows. When I was a kid, I remember my dad would always take us," said Cruz.

So, he enlisted in the Navy six years ago.

"I found myself with a job I really love to do now," said Cruz.

Little did he know when posing in front of this Blue Angels plane years ago, he would one day get the opportunity to live out a lifelong dream.

"It happened! I got the call," said Cruz.

His job is to help make sure the jets are safe and in good shape before pilots take off.

"The Blue Angels, who wouldn't want to work with the Blue Angels!"

The husband and father of four said serving his country has afforded him experiences he never would have gotten without his family's support.

"He came home one day asking for his blessing. I blessed him and I said go in peace son, join the Navy," said Cruz's mother Lucinda Gonzalez.

This isn't the first time we've featured Cruz.

Back in 2019, 3NEWS reporter Bill Churchwell flew out along with other select media from across the country to USS Harry S Truman for a special assignment at sea.

The aircraft carrier was about 100 miles off the coast of Florida.

It's where an F-18 jet aboard first caught our attention because it was marked with the name Cruz and the city of Corpus Christi.

"Been to France, the UK, visited London, Spain," said Cruz.

He's done a lot, but this latest achievement has the Cruz family on cloud nine.

"I didn't even hesitate if he was going to make it, I knew he was already because he wanted it," said Cruz's wife Crystalin Cruz.

"I've seen videos of it and it is really cool and it is crazy to think my dad is going to be working with them," said Cruz's daughter Victoria.

Now, looking forward to traveling with the famed Blue Angels as they perform for millions of spectators, Cruz hopes he can help inspire future generations as the Blues once did for him.

"Very special to see my hometown in a different uniform," said Cruz.