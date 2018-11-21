FEDERAL HEIGHTS — The company behind the Dillion Ice Castles is putting on another colorful display this holiday season at a place better known for keeping people entertained during the summer months.

Christmas in Color is a mile-long, drive-through display set to open in the Water World parking lot in Federal Heights on November 23. The attraction, which is new to Colorado this year, features vibrant glowing tunnels illuminated by an assortment of LED lights – all of which are synchronized to a festive holiday music lineup that attendees can tune into from their vehicles.

Holiday Guide 2018: Everything you need to know about celebrating the holidays in Colorado

“Normally Water World is dark and still during the holidays, so it is very exciting to see what Christmas in Color is doing to light up our parking lots with such a wonderfully unique and creative drive-through experience for visitors from all over the metro area,” Water World spokeswoman Joann Cortez said in a news release.

Christmas in Color will be open 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly through December 31.

Tickets cost between $25-$30 per vehicle, with higher prices falling on weekends and days closer to Christmas. Each guest will also get a pair of 3D glasses to wear during the experience.

In all, it’ll take visitors about 30 minutes to weave through the parking lot and see the more than 1.5 million colorful lights, Christmas in Color spokeswoman Melissa Smuzynski told 9NEWS.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Smuzynski said crews were still working to put the final touches on the display ahead of Friday’s opening night.

In addition to Colorado’s location, Christmas in Color also has two locations in Utah, and one location in Goodyear, Arizona.

Organizers recommend buying tickets in advance to help reduce wait times.

© 2018 KUSA-TV