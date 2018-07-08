There were tense moments at a fast food restaurant over the weekend during a confrontation with a suspect carrying a hammer.

Police said the person smashed the drive-thru window with the tool during an argument. It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday at KFC/Taco Bell on North Tryon Street.

On Tuesday, the shift manager at the restaurant told NBC Charlotte she still doesn’t know why the incident happened.

“People lose their minds,” said Cole, a KFC-Taco Bell customer. “There’s no justification for it, it’s dumb.”

“Just get with someone to talk about your anger,” said Ronnie Stinson, another customer.

In the past, NBC Charlotte has reported on customers far too frustrated about their order. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police said a motive has not been released in this case.

“Even if you’re frustrated about your order or whatever, there’s no reason to do anything like that,” said Cole.

In June, NBC Charlotte reported on a customer’s bad behavior at a McDonalds on Albemarle Road. Police said a suspect assaulted a 17-year-old female worker inside the restaurant. Off camera, the victim told NBC Charlotte the female customer got angry after they told her to park and wait for the slushie she ordered.

“I work in fast food as well, customers do get mad at me,” another McDonald's customer told NBC Charlotte at the time. “I’m waiting right now for some sugar cookies; I’m not going to go behind the counter and beat up some employees because I’m waiting for some food.”

At KFC/Taco Bell, the window’s been fixed, but the crime caused $500 in damage.

“They should get fined and have to pay for the damage they caused,” said Cole.

Other customers said it’s a sign that instead of fast food, the suspect could use some fast help.

“All it’s going to lead to is death or you incarcerated,” said Stinson.

No arrests have been made in this case.

