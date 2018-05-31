IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- A Charlotte man has been charged in a double fatal crash that happened in Mooresville back in March.

Kwahj Andoh Kirkpatrick, 34, was charged on May 24 with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle. The accident happened on Oak Ridge Farm Highway at Wiggins Road.

Investigators told NBC Charlotte around 11 p.m. on March 29, the tractor-trailer, owned by R+L Carriers, was eastbound when the driver crossed the center line to avoid hitting a car that was turning left.

Police said the tractor-trailer hit a westbound Chevy pickup truck which spun onto the side of Wiggins Road and caught fire. The tractor-trailer then ran off the road into a field.

Police said 47-year-old Mark Anthony Eckles and 47-year-old Brian Kevin Gray, both of Statesville, were in the pickup truck. They were killed.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol, South Iredell Volunteer Fire Department and the sheriff’s office assisted Mooresville Police on the scene.

Kirkpatrick was released on a $100,000 unsecured bond. His next court date is in August.

