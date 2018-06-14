GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- Greensboro Police say a woman has been charged with DWI after she hit a man with her SUV and then crashed into a Waffle House.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday on Big Tree Way right off Wendover Avenue. Police say a woman in an SUV hit a man who was crossing the street. They say she jumped a curb and crashed into the restaurant. No one inside the restaurant nor the driver was hurt. However, the man was taken to the hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries.

Police say he is in stable condition this evening.

Police said about 15-20 people were inside the Waffle House. Fortunately, no one was seated near the area the SUV crashed.

Police say the driver is cooperating with investigators. They believe alcohol is a factor in this crash.

