"Please don't drive through wet concrete."
Minnesota Department of Transportation had to remind drivers of that one simple request over the weekend.
Minnesota DOT posted a photo on Twitter that depicts tire marks in wet concrete.
"This is why work zones are blocked with barricades, signs, cones, etc. Motorist drove 1000+ feet through fresh concrete yesterday," MnDOT wrote.
According to officials, the driver got a ticket and an insurance claim.
"Don't make this costly mistake, never go around construction signs or move cones to enter work zone."
