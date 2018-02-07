"Please don't drive through wet concrete."

Minnesota Department of Transportation had to remind drivers of that one simple request over the weekend.

Minnesota DOT posted a photo on Twitter that depicts tire marks in wet concrete.

This is why work zones are blocked with barricades, signs, cones, etc. Motorist drove 1000+ feet through fresh concrete yesterday. The driver got a ticket & insurance claim. Don't make this costly mistake, never go around construction signs or move cones to enter work zone #MnDOT pic.twitter.com/sUeXD1ROPB — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) June 29, 2018

"This is why work zones are blocked with barricades, signs, cones, etc. Motorist drove 1000+ feet through fresh concrete yesterday," MnDOT wrote.

According to officials, the driver got a ticket and an insurance claim.

"Don't make this costly mistake, never go around construction signs or move cones to enter work zone."

