ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Families packed the YMCA pool in Rock Hill all day Thursday. It was so hot outside, the kids wanted to get in a pool or lake as fast as possible.

We don't blame them, but the pools and beaches are filling up quick which makes it a bit chaotic and difficult to keep an eye on each child.

"I have a two-year-old, and I have to make sure I put a puddle jumper on her and keep her within arms reach," said Rachel Wasserman who was at the pool with her two kids.

Before taking the kids to the backyard or neighborhood pool, make sure there's enough supervision, proper fencing and alarms. They also should have had survival swimming lessons, and someone nearby should be CPR certified.

Recently, Olympic Champion Bode Miller confirming the devastating news on social media that his 19-month-old passed away in an accidental drowning.

"It just takes a second with your back turned no matter how great of a parent you are," Piedmont EMS Director Eric Morrison told NBC Charlotte.

"It's terrifying to think about especially when you have little ones who aren't swimming proficiently yet," Wasserman added.

A child can look like they are playing in the water, but in reality, they're fighting for survival. How can you tell if your child needs immediate help or they're just swimming in the pool? Morrison said that's part of the challenge.

"If you're only watching for a few seconds, and you quickly look up from your phone, it's hard to tell the difference. It looks like playing. We've seen cases where people drowned in front of other people, and no one realized what was actually going on because it looked just like they were playing," Morrison explained.

If someone is drowning, the chances of survival go down 10 percent for every minute they are not breathing.

