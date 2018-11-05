A new study out of Duke University said alligators on beaches and mountain lions in the Piedmont could become the new norm.

We had nearly a half dozen bear sightings in the Charlotte area last year. In 2018, we've seen sharks in shin deep water and alligators popping up in places they haven't been in centuries.

The study conducted by Brian Silliman, who works in the marine science and conservation division, said there's good reason why predators are coming out of the woods and into your neighborhood; the animals are simply recolonizing or reclaiming their old habitats.

Silliman said, "We can no longer chalk up a large alligator on the beach or coral reef as an aberrant sighting," which could explain why two-year-old Lane Graves was killed by an alligator at Disney World.

Coyotes aren't considered predators, but the first recorded attack on a human in North Carolina was reported just weeks ago after a young girl was bitten and scratched near Rowan County.

So what's the solution? Officials said if you see a wild animal in the city or somewhere it doesn't belong, call the police.

