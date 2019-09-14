ADVANCE, N.C. — Did you feel it? The ground shook in Northern Davidson County Friday night. The USGS reports a 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Advance at around 8:25pm.

Many reported feeling their house shake and hearing a loud "boom" in the North Davidson community that sounded like an explosion. Others felt it as far away as Winston-Salem and other parts of the Triad.

There are no initial reports of damage.

According to WFMY News 2 Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley, a magnitude 2 earthquake is typically strong enough to be felt, but not strong enough to produce damage.

Initially the earthquake was rated a 2.8, but was revised down to a 2.3 magnitude shortly after.

DID YOU FEEL IT? If you felt it, you're encouraged to report it to the USGS. You can do so by clicking here.

There was also a weak 2.0 magnitude earthquake Thursday night in Greensboro near Dudley High School. It's not known if these are related.

We'll update this story as we get more information.

RELATED: Small Earthquake Reported In Western North Carolina

Stay current, stay informed and stay safe with the WFMY mobile app.

Download the WFMY News 2 iPhone app | Android app | Sign up for the WFMY 'Let's Get 2 It' Newsletter