LIVE: 22 people injured, crane operator still suspended after East Austin crane collision

AUSTIN, Texas — Twenty-two have been injured after two cranes collided and became entangled near the Mueller development just east of Interstate 35 in Austin, according to KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plothetski.

Initial reports indicated there was a crane collapse, Plohetski said. Officials later described the incident in a news conference as a collision and entanglement of two cranes, and stressed it was not a collapse.

Austin Travis-County EMS (ATCEMS) confirmed medics responded to the scene in the 1600 block of Robert Browning St., which is in the Mueller development area. ATCEMS reported Wednesday morning two cranes had collided, resulting in at least 22 people being injured.

Twenty people were evaluated by EMS officials. Sixteen people were taken to the hospital, three people refused transport and three were considered "no patients," according to ATCEMS, making up the 22 total victim count. EMS officials said in a news conference that all of the victims were workers at the site and most of the injuries occurred as the workers tried leaving the area.

Sources tell KVUE's Molly Oak four people have been taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, three people were taken to St. David's Medical Center, three people were taken to Seton Main Medical Center, three people were taken to South Austin Medical Center and three people were taken to Seton Northwest.

FINAL: Structural Collapse incident at 1600 Robert Browning St; #ATCEMS Command advising total victim count of 22, patient count of 20 with 16 patient transports, 3 patient refusals & 3 no patients. #ATCEMS PIO responding to the incident for media briefing. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) September 16, 2020

EMS officials said that no deaths have been reported as of 10:30 a.m. KVUE's Tony Plohetski is reporting the injuries appear to be mostly minor, with one possible exception. Crews were working to rescue a crane operator who was in one of the two cranes. Officials said the crane operator was not in any danger and was serving as a "secondary safety." The height of the crane is nearly 150 feet high, AFD officials said in a live interview with KVUE.

Officials said in the news conference that wind continued to be a concern. AFD crews have deployed two drones to gather a 360-degree view of the entanglement of the drone so officials can make determinations on how to proceed.

EMS officials said eight ambulances, two commanders and one division chief responded to the scene.

official update: no one is trapped or injured and crews are trying to make sure the scene is stable and secure. An AFD drone will go up to get a 360° video of the crane wire entanglement. pic.twitter.com/wPBuwBtNeq — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) September 16, 2020

The KVUE Defenders confirmed the operator of the construction site was Cadence McShane Construction. United States Department of Labor records show five OSHA inspections of Cadence McShane sites in Central Texas since 2016 with only one health and safety violation. You can read more about the history of the company with this KVUE Defenders report.

A spokesperson for Ascension provided the following statement:

"We've been alerted about a structural collapse incident at 1600 Robert Browning Street. This is not Dell Children's Medical Center structure, and does not impact operations at Dell Children's. The situation is evolving and due to patient privacy regulations, we cannot confirm if patients have been transported to an Ascension Seton site of care at this time."

Crews put up temporary road closure and detour signs on Mueller Blvd from Ragsdale Street to Philomena Street while the crane collision incident continues.

Drivers should avoid the area and find another route.

NOW: Crews are putting up temporary road closure and detour signs on Mueller Blvd from Ragsdale St to Philomena St while construction site incident involving crane continues. Drivers should avoid the area and find another route. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/6zmpdvFYFI — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) September 16, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.