CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NBC Charlotte got a first-hand look at some major renovations at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, including the expansion of Concourse A.

Passengers can look forward to having more space as well as new places to eat and drink. Each seat, nearly 1,000, will have a power outlet which means no worries about keeping your wireless devices charged.

Even the windows are going high-tech with the ability to change the level of tint and display messages.

"It's amazing. When you look around we have digital lighting on the windows, you can see it when you look over," said LaWana Mayfield, Charlotte City Councilwoman.

The $200 million concourse project will offer nine new gates for airlines including United, Southwest, JetBlue, Frontier and Air Canada.

"It provides additional capacity in the terminal. First new major expansion of gates in the terminal in about 16 years."

More construction and growth is planned over the next several years, so just how big is the airport going to get? And when?

"And 20 to 25 years, we'll have not a facilitate that looks identical to Atlanta but it'll be a facility that will be able to accommodate what Atlanta does today," Chief Operating Officer, Jack Christine previously told NBC Charlotte.

Atlanta sees 90 million annual passengers compared to the 44 million in Charlotte each year.

As for food in CLT's new concourse, you'll see Panera Bread, Smashburger, Jamba Juice and a NoDa Brewing Company bar, just to name a few.

The first flight out of the new concourse is going to be Southwest Airlines on July 18.

