Union County family shares virtual learning difficulties

Union County families had trouble logging on for the first day of school and remote learning.

WAXHAW, N.C. — Things were off to a running start, or so everyone thought, for the 2020 school year.

Tens of thousands of teachers and students learning on-line, so there were bound to be technology issues.

At the Anderson home in Union County, things were ready. Rachel Anderson said with a chuckle “it’s just perfect.”

When it came time to sign on this morning, teachers and students saw a login error. It’s aggravating for everyone and was the same for thousands of other families statewide this morning.

Rachel said “Honestly, I didn’t think it was going to go smooth, but hopefully things will be better tomorrow."

Rachel has three kids, three computers, three workstations. They were ready on their end, but the state education gremlins had other plans. They received the notice everyone else did which said “there were login issues statewide with NCEdCloud. State officials worked fast to fix the glitch and soon computers were up and running.

WCNC emailed state education officials asking questions about the glitch and whether tests had been done, but so far, we have not received a reply.