GASTON COUNTY, N.C. —

WHEN IS SCHOOL CLOSED?

September 2: Labor day

September 25: Early dismissal

Elementary/YIS dismiss at 11:45AM Middle/High dismiss at 1:00PM

October 17: Half-day

October 18: Bad weather makeup day (no school if not needed)

October 21: Teacher Professional Day

November 27-29: Thanksgiving Break

December 20: Half-day

December 23-January 3: Winter break

January 6: Teacher workday

January 20: Martin Luther King Day

February 5: Early dismissal

Elementary/YIS dismiss at 11:45AM Middle/High dismiss at 1:00PM

February 14: Bad Weather Day (District will be closed if day is not needed)

February 17: President's Day

March 13: Teacher workday

March 16: Bad weather makeup day: (District will be closed if day is not needed)

April 6-10: Spring Break

April 13: Bad weather makeup day (District will be closed if day is not needed)

May 25: Memorial Day

June 4: Last day of school for students

SUPERINTENDENT:

Kelly Coxe

I look forward to working with each of you as we continue to develop a progressive learning environment designed to ensure all students graduate our system college, career, and citizenship ready.



TRANSPORTATION

Click here for bus routes and times

The Blackboard Mass Notification System uses data from the student information system (SIS) PowerSchool. Any person marked as a parent or guardian to a YSD1 student can enter their household phone number, cell phone number and email address used. It is important that parents/guardians verify and update their contact information by contacting the school(s) their children attend.

School Cancellations or Delays

When a decision is made before or after school hours, a broadcast will be sent as a phone call, an email, and a text message.

A text message will come from short-code 606-80. Text messages labeled as Emergency will come from short-code 549-68.

Early Dismissals

When students are in school and a decision is made to dismiss early, a "School Hours Emergency" message is sent.

Eight districts across the Charlotte area returned to class Monday for the first day of school, including Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York County in South Carolina. From school security to a new high school, there are plenty of changes for parents and students.