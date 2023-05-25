Parents, here's how you can take the 2023 TCAP practice test

Statewide, The Tennessee Department of Education said 60% of third graders scored non-proficient and 40% scored proficient.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parents who want to see just what the TCAP test is like for their students can check it out by taking practice tests.

Find a practice version of the third grade English Language Arts (ELA) section of the TCAP HERE.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools said more than three-quarters of MSCS third graders still fell short on their scores.

Under the new third-grade retention law, students who fail to score high enough on the standardized TCAP test can retake the test or face possible summer school or a tutoring program to be able to move on to the fourth grade.

Friday, the TDOE said individual ELA scores for third graders were shared with Tennessee school districts, and those districts would communicate with families about the scores and pathways to fourth grade promotion, including the TCAP retake opportunity, free summer camp and/or tutoring in the upcoming school year.

According to the Tennessee Department of Education, students have between May 22 and June 5 to retake the test. Here’s a look at the TDOE timeline HERE, and read more on available resources from the TDOE HERE.