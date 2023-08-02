$2.5B school bond heads to November ballot

Mecklenburg County voters will decide in the upcoming election whether to approve raising property taxes to pay for school construction projects.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County leaders voted Wednesday to move the $2.5 billion school bond forward -- letting voters decide in November whether to approve the plan.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools needs money to build new schools and renovate existing ones. The district is asking for $2.5 billion worth of projects to be paid for by taxpayers.

The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners voted Wednesday to allow voters to consider the ask.

"It's about buildings and renovations and giving our kids a safe and healthy place to learn," Commissioner Laura Meier said before the vote.

With the board’s vote, the bond, which would put money toward about 30 construction projects, will be on the ballot this November election.

The last approved school bond in 2017 was about $920 million for 30 projects. Some commissioners said this ask of $2.5 billion shows how expensive it is to build schools now with inflation, but others think the price tag is too high.

"I was not in support of this because it is going to increase taxes," Commissioner Pat Cotham said when explaining why she voted against putting the bond on the ballot.

According to county projections, if the bond is approved, starting in 2025, property taxes would go up $38 a year for a house valued at $384,000. Then it would go up $77 a year in 2028, and then $115 more a year from 2029 to 2031.

Those increases don’t include other possible tax hikes imposed by the city, county, or rising home values.

"I could support a billion dollars for the bonds all the way through, but I’ve been consistent in not voting for the 2.5 and I’ll be consistent tonight," Commissioner Arthur Griffin said.

Three commissioners voted against putting the school bond on the ballot, saying there is a way to fund school projects without increasing taxes. Other commissioners said the bond is imperative to address overcrowded schools.

If the bond vote fails this November, the school district could try to get a new one passed in the 2024 election.