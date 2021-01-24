5 Union County elementary students test positive for COVID-19, school will move to Plan C for 2 weeks

UCPS announced Weddington Elementary students and staff will work remotely until Feb. 5.

MONROE, N.C. — Union County Schools announced an elementary school will move to remote learning for two weeks after five students tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said five Weddington Elementary students have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. As a result, the district said several students and staff members may have been exposed to the virus. To protect the privacy of the individuals, no further information will be released.

After working with Union County Public Health, Weddington Elementary School decided students and staff will move to remote learning from Jan. 25 to Feb. 5. They plan to return to in-person learning Monday, Feb. 8.

The district says because the health and safety of our students and staff are important, Union County Public Schools staff is working with the individuals and Union County Public Health to determine close contacts.