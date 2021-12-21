1 in 6 NC 9th graders didn't make it to 10th grade this fall

It’s the highest 9th-grade retention in nearly two decades. Retention refers to students not progressing to the next grade.

RALEIGH, N.C. — About one in six North Carolina ninth-graders last year fell off track to graduate high school on time, double the usual number.

That’s according to new retention data from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. The data cover public school districts and public charter schools and regional schools.

It’s the highest 9th-grade retention in nearly two decades. State data going back to the 2003-04 school year show similar retention rates for 9th graders and much higher retention for North Carolina students overall.

Retention refers to students not progressing to the next grade.

