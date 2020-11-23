Wells' great-grandmother Gloria Garner was a Civil Rights leader in Knoxville. "They call her little red. She's a little light-skinned woman with red hair, who will go in, known for her fights for like civil justice in the workplace," Wells said. An icon forever in the Knoxville community, passing the baton. "Picking up that mantle. It feels a whole lot like that," Wells said. After finishing an associate's degree, Kojak Wells was determined to further his education, no matter how much it took.

"Everything I had to do, research I had to work a little harder. I just put it that way, all night every day just to figure out what in the world they were talking about," Wells said.



Wells managed a difficult balance between full time school, work and two little girls.



"Thinking about 'Am I going to go to work today?' Or am I going to study harder?" Wells said.



Fast forward to graduation day, he is now equipped with two degrees, time as the student body class president and one more accomplishment adds the cherry on top.



"Got a call...I am Haslam top five at the university out of all those students that are graduating," Wells said.



A family's fight from civil rights to the graduation stage, Wells knows this one’s not just for him.