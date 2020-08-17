A Lincoln County School is suspending on-campus learning due to possible COVID-19 cluster

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Dr. Lory Morrow announced Monday that she would be closing Iron Station Elementary for students through August 30.
The school said the delay comes from a recent possibility of a linked cluster of faculty members at Iron Station Elementary.
Dr. Morrow remarked “This decision was not easy, and we certainly wish there were better alternatives; however, in working together with our health department, we feel this is the best course of actions at this time to protect students and staff as well as to conduct surveillance and mitigation efforts so we can may continue our plans to have a modified, but positive school year going forward.”
All staff will work from home and continue to provide remote instruction and support to students during this time. The school will remain closed through August 24, 2020 to all staff.
Custodians will return to clean the campus facilities on August 25-27, 2020. All other staff will be able to return to the school in person on Friday, August 28 to prepare for student return to school on Monday, August 31, 2020.
More information will be forthcoming Tuesday to parents of Iron Station Elementary students regarding computer device distribution, packet pick up, and remote learning information.