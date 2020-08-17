A Lincoln County School is suspending on-campus learning due to possible COVID-19 cluster

Dr. Morrow remarked “This decision was not easy, and we certainly wish there were better alternatives; however, in working together with our health department, we feel this is the best course of actions at this time to protect students and staff as well as to conduct surveillance and mitigation efforts so we can may continue our plans to have a modified, but positive school year going forward.”



All staff will work from home and continue to provide remote instruction and support to students during this time. The school will remain closed through August 24, 2020 to all staff.