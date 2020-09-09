Stanly County church opening its doors for students to use its wifi

Weekdays when the church is not hosting worship, it’s welcoming students of all ages to use their wifi services if resources are not available at home.

OAKBORO, N.C. — For students who don’t have access to technology at home, First Baptist Church in Oakboro is serving as a remote learning site for families facing challenges or school closures due to COVID-19.

“One of my deacons who happens to be on the school board at Stanly County proposed the idea at a school board meeting a few weeks ago and we kind of ran with it from there,” First Baptist Church in Oakboro Pastor, Jonathan Waits said.

Jonathan Waist, the Pastor, said with the church being located on S Main Street it should be easily accessible for those living around the area.

“Five days a week at 8:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and then 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and we can accommodate safely spaced out 30 students in the time,” Waits said.

For those who attend, the desks will be 6ft apart for students to have their own work stations. Masks are required.

Staff is also making sure their cleaning in between-group changes.

“What we want is for students to be accompanied with parents or guardians just for their safety to make sure they have all the help that they need," Waits said.

Based on feedback, the church’s efforts are already serving as a blessing for many parents as it allows virtual education to continue despite issues at home.

Pastor Waits said the church will stay open as long as it’s needed.

There are also plans to increase bandwidth for faster internet access.