Education

A look into CMS low-performance school data

In 2018-2019 CMS had 42 low-performance schools, the same in 2020.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the back and forth continues between CMS and Mecklenburg County we are taking a deeper dive into CMS'S data and how the district is performing compared to previous years. 

Taking a look at data from the North Carolina Department of Public instruction in the 2019-2020 school year out of 166 schools, 42 were considered low performing schools. 

NC Department of public instruction defines a low-performing school if they don't meet the school performance grade, 80% achievement, and 20% growth.

However, in the 2017-2018 school year, out of 168 schools, 40 were low-performing schools.  

The most recent data from fall 2020-2021 showed more students were performing lower in testing scores in the subject areas of Biology, English, and Math. 

The NC Department of Public Instruction said the 2021 test scores will be released in September. 

