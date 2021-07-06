A look into CMS low-performance school data

In 2018-2019 CMS had 42 low-performance schools, the same in 2020.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the back and forth continues between CMS and Mecklenburg County we are taking a deeper dive into CMS'S data and how the district is performing compared to previous years.

Taking a look at data from the North Carolina Department of Public instruction in the 2019-2020 school year out of 166 schools, 42 were considered low performing schools.

NC Department of public instruction defines a low-performing school if they don't meet the school performance grade, 80% achievement, and 20% growth.

In 2018-2019 CMS had 42 low-performance schools, the same in 2020.

However, in the 2017-2018 school year, out of 168 schools, 40 were low-performing schools.

The most recent data from fall 2020-2021 showed more students were performing lower in testing scores in the subject areas of Biology, English, and Math.