ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — Vandalism at Roanoke Rapids High School caused the school to cancel classes Tuesday. Now, five people are charged in connection to the incident.

Glue was put in locks on the school doors, oil was spread on the hardwood floors inside, windows were spray painted and streams of toilet paper hung from trees on campus.

Roanoke Rapids Graded School District spokesman Les Atkins called the vandalism "a senior prank that went too far."

Les Atkins via WRAL (NBC)

Damage is estimated at $8,500.

