After-school program making a difference for Huntersville students struggling with reading and math

The Ada Jenkins Center is known for its food pantry that assists Davidson families. Now, the nonprofit is making a difference for kids in Huntersville.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Ada Jenkins Center is a nonprofit that focuses on food with a long-running food pantry but lately, the center has also championed food for thought, offering after-school learning programs for kids in Davidson.

Recently, the program was expanded to Huntersville, helping children who are behind their classmates. Leslie Wilson says the program is designed to make a difference for kids who are behind in reading and math.

Learn Works is now available to a new batch of students at the Waymer Center in Huntersville. Wilson said the expansion is all about helping more kids in northern Mecklenburg County.

"We are trying to make it accessible to the students that need it," Wilson explained.

The free program not only drills students on reading and writing, but it also helps build social skills that they may not have learned in class or at home.

"I would just go home and sit on the couch or watch my iPad in my bed," 8-year-old Kayla Woods said.

But now, Kayla's getting a helping hand with her education and extracurricular activities build her social skills. For instance, she learned how to use the word knack in a sentence this week.

"I have a knack for soccer," she said. "It's very fun."

After-school instructors have the task of keeping all these students engaged with current events and their lessons. Since Hispanic Heritage Month is being celebrated, Riya Anand teaches some Spanish basics and information about Hispanic culture.

"We learn about the history, different people and different things," Wilson said. "They are from Spain, Central America, and some just a little bit to the left."

Being part of these scholars' journeys is a passion for Anand. She knows they're playing catch up thanks to the pandemic, as well as a few other factors.

"COVID really set a lot of these kids behind," she said. "It does not mean they are not capable, they just need that little bit of time and patience. We get to be part of that with them."

Learning and being active are great but there is a real sign of success, according to Wilson.

"We like to see them not need our program," she said. "Put us out of business."

The Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation staff over at the Waymer Center are a big help to keeping this program going, but there is always a need for volunteers. Click here to find out how you can help or how you can donates what is needed.

