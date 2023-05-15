After community feedback, CMS shares updated proposal for relief schools in South Charlotte

Plans to redraw feeder patterns to make way for new schools in South Charlotte have been the subject of much debate, and some parent ire, since their unveiling.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plans for new school boundaries and feeder patterns in South Charlotte are getting closer to being finalized.

Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools unveiled the superintendent's recommendations for how to make way for two new relief schools, as several existing schools in the southern portion of the district are overcrowded.

The recommendation comes after weeks of the district receiving community input, in sometimes tense public comment sessions with parents speaking their minds.

Among the released plans are how the district would accommodate a new high school being built on 12218 North Community House Road and scheduled to open in the 2024-25 school year, and the proposed boundary and feeder pattern changes for a new relief middle school, set to open in the 2025-26 school year.

According to the proposal for the relief high school, the high schools with boundaries impacted by the potential changes are Ardrey Kell High School, Myers Park High School, Providence High School and South Mecklenburg High School.

The middle and elementary schools with feeder patterns impacted include Alexander Graham Middle School, Carmel Middle School, Jay M. Robinson Middle School, Quail Hollow Middle School, Rea Farms Middle School, South Charlotte Middle School, Endhaven Elementary School, Hawk Ridge Elementary School, McAlpine Elementary School, Olde Providence Elementary School, Pineville Elementary School, Polo Ridge Elementary School, Sharon Elementary School, South Pine (east) Elementary School, and Sterling Elementary School.

The district shared a map showing the recommended high school boundaries, seen below.

For comparison, the current boundaries are shown below.

The proposed changes to middle schools are as follows.

For comparison, the current boundaries are below.





The school boundary changes suggested for elementary schools are also detailed.

The district said it is giving the community a chance to respond to the latest proposal through Sunday, May 21. It will hold a public hearing May 23, and the school board is set to vote on a final plan Tuesday, June 6.