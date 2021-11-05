Anson County school board to discuss teacher shortage next week

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Anson County Board of Education will hold a special meeting next week to discuss a teacher shortage impacting the district.
The meeting, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 8, will begin at 4 p.m. and will be streamed on the Anson County Schools YouTube channel. Masks will be required for any in-person visitors at the meeting.
Several school districts in the Charlotte area have dealt with a teacher shortage this year, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. A handful of districts have announced retention programs to current teachers and new incentives to attract new educators.
Since Aug. 1, over 500 teachers have left schools in Charlotte. A group representing educators in Mecklenburg County said the shortage has left teachers covering multiple classes and they're on the verge of breaking.
"We're covering classes, we're sacrificing our planning, which leads to planning at home," one teacher said. "Many are mentally, physically and emotionally, simply drained."