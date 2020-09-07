Anxiety grows towards concerns on the next school year amid pandemic

Students, parents, and teachers joined a webinar to express their fears about what school could look like in the fall.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 cases aren't the only thing rising in the Carolinas, but so is anxiety surrounding the next school year. Thursday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said an announcement regarding the 2020- 2021 school year will happen next week.

And until then, parents, teachers, and students all across the Carolinas are worried and left wondering what will happen and many are not happy about the options out there right now.

It’s a chance for current and former Charlott-Mecklenburg School students to ask their questions.

"My biggest two things when I think about back to school in the fall are keeping teachers safe and students safe," said a former CMS student.

A webinar to express their fears about what school could look like in the fall.

"I feel like increased remote learning would only increase these feelings of not knowing the curriculum that’s been taught," a current CMS student.

Child psychiatrists said the need to know what to expect and to plan for it, just as important for our kids as it is for adults.

"As the summer progresses everyone’s kind of questioning what’s going to happen in the next school year and school districts have not given that definitive answer yet," said Dr. Crystal Bullard, a Child Psychiatrist with Atrium Health.

Dr. Bullard said many of the young patients she sees have some kind of anxiety issue, only made worse the longer they go without information about the upcoming school year.

"There’s been a lot of fear obviously around the pandemic and so this provokes even more fear and anxiety in a kid who struggles with it," said Dr. Bulard.

Dr. Bullard said the important thing is to get as much clarity as we can, as soon as we can.

Something CMS’s board chair is trying to do with these students.

"I think kids are a lot more capable than we give them credit for," said CMS Board Chair, Elyse Dashew

Vowing to be honest with our kids about the changes that will be happening this fall.