Ardrey Kell High School Principal David Switzer suspended

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools said the suspension went into effect on Thursday, June 11.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ardrey Kell High School Principal David Switzer has been suspended, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Monday.

The suspension went into effect on Thursday, June 11, a CMS spokesperson said. Switzer will continue to be paid pending the conclusion of an internal investigation.

A CMS spokesperson declined to elaborate on the allegation that lead to the investigation and suspension.

Switzer was seen just last week in a district video denouncing racism. In the video, Switzer can be seen standing in front of the school's spirit rock, which was repainted the same day after a mural about Black Lives Matters was defaced.

"I am sorry that incidents have happened at Ardrey Kell High School," Switzer said in part during the video. "One incident is one too many - and it pains me to my core that some within our community continue to express racist views."

In March 2019, an Ardrey Kell High School basketball player was suspended before a game after allegedly using a racial slur in a social media post.

Earlier this month, a petition on change.org called for the resignation of Switzer after allege incidents of racism at the school.

It was not immediately known the nature of Switzer's suspension.