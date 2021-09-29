x
Education

Mask rule expands to include students in Avery County Schools

Starting Oct. 6, students in grades 3-12 will need to mask up on campus.

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Many students in Avery County Schools will soon see a mask requirement already in place for adults now expand to them.

During a board of education meeting that stretched into the late hours on Sep. 28, the board voted 3-2 in favor of expanding the mandate to include students in grades 3-12. Previously, only adults were required to mask up indoors.

Most school districts in the Charlotte area now have mask requirements in place, as do some private academies and charter schools. Such requirements have seen both praise and rebuke. In Lincoln County, pro-mask parents have filed suit against the board of education for Lincoln County Schools demanding a mask requirement. The judge said on Tuesday, Sep. 28 he would need time to make his decision.

