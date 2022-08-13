Back-to-school drives take over the Queen city

The goal: to ensure families are ready for a successful school year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer break is almost over and kids will soon be back in the classroom.

Several community groups kicked off back-to-school events throughout the Charlotte area to help families get ready for school.

“This is phenomenal, we got bookbags, school supplies, and a lot of good resources that are in the community,” said Georjetta Bouie.

Cars rolled into the 8th annual Back-To-School Community Health Fair. It's a one-stop shop for families to get the essentials they need for a successful school year. It's hosted by the C.W. Williams Community Health Center.

“This helps people like me in the community who need that extra support,” Bouie said.

Vendors took over the YMCA parking lot offering everything from free school supplies to COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

Edward Timberlake with the health center said he was glad to see so families come out.

“Making sure we send our kids back to school healthy and with the supplies they need is invaluable,” said Timberlake.

Over at Marie G. Davis Middle School, hundreds of families are at the back-to-school bash. A big help for parents who still have items on their checklists.

“People underestimate the pressure this stuff is on parents, prepping uniforms if necessary, prepping school clothes for the first week, do you have all of the books that you need,” said Rahiem Brooks, who came with his son.

A familiar face was also on the scene. WCNC Charlotte anchor Fred Shropshire hosting the male empowerment workshop. Art creation events, educational seminars, and dozens of community resources were at people’s fingertips.

“I learned about different programs and access to different things available for my children, which again are important because if you don’t know about reading enrichment opportunities and math tutoring availability, it can be tough,” said Brooks.

With all their tools in hand, the kids are ready.

“I’m going to second grade,” said Kameron Bouie. “The thing I’m excited about is meeting my friends and playing with each other.”

“I’m looking forward to meeting my new teacher,” said Yara Omar who is starting fifth grade this school year.