'A lot of anxiety': Tips for parents to help their kids prepare for the first day of school

Mental health experts recommend starting your school routine before summer ends, as well as giving children a safe space for honest communication.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is slowly winding down with schools across the Carolinas ramping back up next month. And as kids prepare to head back to the classroom, some mental health experts say now is a good time to help your kids reset to prevent back-to-school burnout.

A new school year marks a new chapter. New teachers, new classrooms, and for many, new struggles.

"A lot of anxiety, social anxiety and some symptoms of depression," mental health counselor Jarrett Evans said.

Evans is encouraging parents to be proactive over the final few weeks of summer break by helping kids reset before they go back to school.

"I would encourage parents to begin to develop a routine," Evans said.

He also says parents can begin to develop good self-care activities, like maintaining open communication and creating a space for children to be open and honest.

"Allowing a child to have an open foundation for communication is key," Evans said. "I want to encourage parents to be intentional. If parents are proactive, it could ease the transition process."

He says planning ahead can make a big difference. It encourages children to work through their worries and face change with confidence. By starting in July and early August, parents and their kids can prepare for what lies ahead to ease their transition to a new school year.

