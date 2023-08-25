Back to school in the Carolinas: Share your photos with WCNC Charlotte

WCNC Charlotte invites you to share your first-day-of-school photos to commemorate the new school year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, Aug. 28 is the first day of school for students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools!

CMS isn't the only district welcoming students back to class, though. Schools in Alexander, Anson, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Richmond and Union counties also start school on Aug. 28, as do Hickory and Newton-Conover schools. Tens of thousands of kids have already started the new year across the Carolinas, including Cabarrus County, Fort Mill, Lincoln County, Mooresville and Rock Hill.

From the nervous jitters of elementary students reuniting with their friends to high schoolers taking the next step toward college, the first day of school always has a lot of energy for parents and kids alike.

We'd love to feature your back-to-school photos on WCNC Charlotte, WCNC.com and the WCNC Charlotte app.

To submit a photo or video, the easiest way to share them is on the WCNC Charlotte app's Near Me feature.

Open the WCNC Charlotte app on your smartphone. On the bottom right, you'll see a button called "Near Me." Click it. Click the orange button on the top left part that says "Share with Us." Upload your photo or video directly from your device Fill out the fields: Give your photo or video a title, a credit, your email and tell us where it was taken It will be reviewed and could be used on WCNC Charlotte and WCNC.com.