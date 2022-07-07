Back to school preps for districts include safety talks

The Lancaster County School District is looking for parent volunteers to keep a watchful eye at some of their schools.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Safety is top of mind for school district leaders ahead of the next school year. Officials are continuing to revisit ways to protect students and staff from active shooters and other threats.

“This year we’ve already had meetings with the principals at the district-level and the first topic was safety," Kevin Miller, who is the principal at Indian Land High School in Lancaster County, South Carolina, said.

Some of the changes the Lancaster County School District is implementing include a clear bag policy at large events such as sporting events and concerts. They have also placed orders for more metal detectors.

“We’re doing a huge safety campaign through communications to make sure that everybody knows what the rules are, [and] to make sure everybody knows what the procedures are," Bryan Vaughn, who oversees safety and transportation at the Lancaster County School District, explained Thursday.

Another change coming to the school district includes law enforcement officers in the county and city receiving key fobs that will give them access to every school building in the district.

“I know our folks locally are trained very differently," Vaughn said. "They’re trained that if they hear a gunshot or there’s a threat, they’re trained to go to it. Not to wait. Not to retreat. Not to go outside and wait for back up.”

The Lancaster County School District doesn’t have school resource officers in all elementary schools because of a lack of funding and police officer availability. This year, Vaughn said it’s launching a program that will allow parents to volunteer and keep a watchful eye.

“Now these folks won’t be considered security personnel, but they’ll be eyes and ears and they’ll report to our principal and administrators," Vaughn said. "They’ll be there like guardian angels.”

Vaughn said all volunteers will be vetted and subjected to a background check.

Later this summer, law enforcement officers will also have two active shooter trainings at Indian Land High School.