Here's how to save on back-to-school

Sarah French shares five tips for parents when it comes to back to school shopping and local events offering free supplies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's time to talk about back-to-school shopping, but this can be a stressful time for parents. So, we have the top five tips on saving money as you get your kids ready to go back to the classroom.

Tip 1: Start Early and Set a Budget

Waiting until the last minute can lead to impulse buys and overspending. Make a list of necessary items that you actually need - it's usually provided by the school or teacher. And be sure to set your budget.

Experts say by planning ahead, you can take advantage of early sales and avoid the rush!

Bonus tip -- Some schools even offer school supply kits with everything your child needs at a cheaper price! So check with your school before buying.

Tip 2: Compare Prices Online

The internet is your ally! Before hitting the stores, take some time to compare prices. Many retailers offer exclusive online deals, discounts, and even free shipping.

Tip 3: Clip Coupons

Don't underestimate the power of paper and digital coupons. Many stores provide extra savings during the back-to-school season. Also, South Carolina's annual Tax-Free Weekend is August 4-6th!

Tip 4: Buy in Bulk

This can be a lifesaver when it comes to saving money on back-to-school essentials. Stock up on items like notebooks, pens, and art supplies to take advantage of bulk discounts. You might even be able to reuse items from last year!

Tip 5: Embrace Second-Hand Shopping

Thrift stores and consignment shops can be treasure troves for affordable, gently-used clothing, backpacks, and even electronics. You'll be surprised at the high-quality items you can find!

"Usually, that's a really exciting time for kids," Classroom Central Executive Director, Karen Calder explained. "They're going out shopping with parents, and they're getting all, you know, brand new backpacks and notebooks and crayons. And you know, really getting that sense of being prepared and ready to learn.

"What happens when some kids arrive at school is they don't have that same shopping experience. Maybe their parents are really struggling finding an affordable place to live or to buy food for the family. And so back-to-school shopping for them just isn't the same luxury that other kids have."

Classroom Central – a local nonprofit providing school supplies to teachers and their students – is helping ease the burden as well!

Their Backpack Building Event is in full swing! The goal is to distribute 35,000 fully supplied backpacks to students, supporting those families that may lack the resources to acquire essential school supplies.

"We'll bring together over 600 volunteers, about 30 sponsors that have made this possible, including the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation, and the Carolina Panthers," Calder said.

And their Supply and Donation Drive is making a big impact too. The annual event supports students by providing essential school supplies to schools in high-need areas.

"One of the things that we're hoping will happen with the community this year as parents and families are out shopping and taking advantage of some really great back-to-school deals in the stores, that they'll think about other kids and maybe you know they're out there getting that backpack that's on sale or those folders or crayons, pick up an extra or two or three for students in our community and then just donate them right to Classroom Central. We will make sure that they get where they need to go," Calder added.

Other back-to-school resources for families: