Here's how to save on back-to-school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's time to talk about back-to-school shopping, but this can be a stressful time for parents. So, we have the top five tips on saving money as you get your kids ready to go back to the classroom.
Tip 1: Start Early and Set a Budget
Waiting until the last minute can lead to impulse buys and overspending. Make a list of necessary items that you actually need - it's usually provided by the school or teacher. And be sure to set your budget.
Experts say by planning ahead, you can take advantage of early sales and avoid the rush!
Bonus tip -- Some schools even offer school supply kits with everything your child needs at a cheaper price! So check with your school before buying.
Tip 2: Compare Prices Online
The internet is your ally! Before hitting the stores, take some time to compare prices. Many retailers offer exclusive online deals, discounts, and even free shipping.
Tip 3: Clip Coupons
Don't underestimate the power of paper and digital coupons. Many stores provide extra savings during the back-to-school season. Also, South Carolina's annual Tax-Free Weekend is August 4-6th!
Tip 4: Buy in Bulk
This can be a lifesaver when it comes to saving money on back-to-school essentials. Stock up on items like notebooks, pens, and art supplies to take advantage of bulk discounts. You might even be able to reuse items from last year!
Tip 5: Embrace Second-Hand Shopping
Thrift stores and consignment shops can be treasure troves for affordable, gently-used clothing, backpacks, and even electronics. You'll be surprised at the high-quality items you can find!
"Usually, that's a really exciting time for kids," Classroom Central Executive Director, Karen Calder explained. "They're going out shopping with parents, and they're getting all, you know, brand new backpacks and notebooks and crayons. And you know, really getting that sense of being prepared and ready to learn.
"What happens when some kids arrive at school is they don't have that same shopping experience. Maybe their parents are really struggling finding an affordable place to live or to buy food for the family. And so back-to-school shopping for them just isn't the same luxury that other kids have."
Classroom Central – a local nonprofit providing school supplies to teachers and their students – is helping ease the burden as well!
Their Backpack Building Event is in full swing! The goal is to distribute 35,000 fully supplied backpacks to students, supporting those families that may lack the resources to acquire essential school supplies.
"We'll bring together over 600 volunteers, about 30 sponsors that have made this possible, including the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation, and the Carolina Panthers," Calder said.
And their Supply and Donation Drive is making a big impact too. The annual event supports students by providing essential school supplies to schools in high-need areas.
"One of the things that we're hoping will happen with the community this year as parents and families are out shopping and taking advantage of some really great back-to-school deals in the stores, that they'll think about other kids and maybe you know they're out there getting that backpack that's on sale or those folders or crayons, pick up an extra or two or three for students in our community and then just donate them right to Classroom Central. We will make sure that they get where they need to go," Calder added.
Other back-to-school resources for families:
- The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is presenting a National Night Out at Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 State Hwy 49, Concord, NC, on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event includes free back-to-school supplies.
- The York South Carolina’s Police Department and Fire Department are joining together with the City of York and York Parks & Recreation, to present a free National Night Out celebration for the York community on Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at York Recreation Complex, 74 Fourth Street, York, South Carolina. Tender Hearts Ministries will be distributing FREE back-to-school tools at this event.
- Kingdom Builders Church, Intl, at 2352 Dr. Webber Avenue, Charlotte, NC, is hosting a Back-to-School Bash on August 19, 2023, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the KBCI Main Parking lot. There will be live music, family resources, and free backpacks with school supplies.
- Free Store by Crisis Assistance Ministry offers clothing, shoes and school supplies free-of-charge to people in Mecklenburg County. They are located at 500a Spratt Street, Charlotte, NC 28206 and they are open 10am to 4pm by appointment. They also accept donations.
