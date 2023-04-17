'Deeply sadden' | Myers Park high school student dies

Barron Alexander Harris was known by his friends for his loyalty, engaging personality, and loving spirit.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Myers Park High School community is mourning the loss of a student.

Barron Alexander Harris died early Sunday morning, officials confirmed. Harris was a senior at the south Charlotte school.

"We are deeply saddened to share that Barron Alexander Harris, a senior, died early this morning," a post on the school's Facebook page reads. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Barron is known by his friends for his loyalty, engaging personality, and loving spirit. He will be deeply missed by many in our school and in our extended community."

Details about how he died are not publically available.

We are deeply saddened to share that Barron Alexander Harris, a senior, died early this morning. Our thoughts and... Posted by Myers Park High School on Sunday, April 16, 2023

School officials said they would share details about a memorial service when those details become available.

Listen to free podcasts from WCNC Charlotte

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts