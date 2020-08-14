"Be flexible," | Tips for virtual learning

North Carolina Virtual Academy is an all online charter school. A family whose been doing it for years shares advice.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Most kids in North Carolina will start the new school year on Monday. CMS will start the year online and while Plan C may not be everyone's top choice, it's important to remember everything from March to June was crisis mode and online learning should be very different this year.

North Carolina already has an all virtual charter school, North Carolina Virtual Academy. WCNC Charlotte got advice and tips from a family who has been learning online for years.

“Give it time. Because the first two weeks are definitely terrifying,” said Olivia Wilkerson, a sophomore at NCVA.

Her family has been doing online learning for 5 years. She says it was an adjustment but the best decision for their family. Now she has the flexibility to make time for activities she enjoys.

“Be flexible until your child gets used to it. And then maybe give them a little bit of grace on okay we need to finish this in the next 48 hours,” said Traci Wilkerson.

The family’s advice includes having a separate workspace, so kids don't constantly feel like they’re living at school. Keep the house quiet, get organized, stick to a schedule and take breaks, it will help everyone let off some steam.

“Go outside and get some fresh air, go swing on the swing set or something for a few minutes and decompress. I'm hoping parents will see that light as the positive of being at home,” said Wilkerson.