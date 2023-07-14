Gaston County Board of Education approves plan to give bonuses to new teachers

New teachers have the chance to gain up to $3,000 in bonuses for becoming an employee of Gaston County School District.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A bonus incentive plan has been approved by the Gaston County Board of Education with the hope to entice classroom teachers to come work in Gaston County Schools. There are currently 135 classroom teacher vacancies across all school levels.

The bonus is for teachers who are either joining Gaston County School District or new to the classroom entirely. Teachers who qualify for the bonus incentive plan will receive a $1,000 signing bonus that will be paid on September 27, 2023, as well as a $1,000 retention bonus in December 2023 at the end of the first semester.

The bonus qualifications for new teachers are listed below:

A classroom teacher (a teacher of record for Gaston County Schools K-12 students)

Newly hired as a classroom teacher for the 2023-2024 academic year (not employed as a classroom teacher in Gaston County Schools during the 2022-2023 academic year)

A full-time permanent employee in Gaston County Schools

Employed in Gaston County Schools by September 15, 2023

Another $1,000 bonus will be given to teachers who decide to take a position in an area that the school district has been struggling to fill. According to a news release, these subjects include secondary math (grades 6-12), secondary sciences (grades 6-12), and working with exceptional children. This bonus will also be given on September 27, 2023.

“We hope our bonus incentive plan will encourage teachers to consider coming to work in Gaston County Schools,” Board of Education Chairman Jeffrey K. Ramsey said in the release. “We believe providing this bonus is a way to help attract quality teachers to our classrooms.”

The bonus incentive plan is being supported by COVID-19 funds that can be allocated for teacher recruitment/retention. For the last two school years, these funds have been used to give retention bonuses to current employees of Gaston County Schools.

“Year after year, it has become increasingly difficult to hire teachers for our classrooms – the number of teachers available in the job market is not what it used to be, and unfortunately, school districts are having to compete for teachers,” Ramsey said.