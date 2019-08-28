MONROE, N.C. — As Monroe High School students head back to school for their third day, they'll be met with added security after a student brought a loaded gun to campus on Tuesday.

"We'll have some higher-ranking officers on site as well as patrolling the area of the school," said Pete Hovanec, the communications director for Monroe.

The boost comes after tense moments at the school on Tuesday morning when a loaded handgun was found inside a student's backpack, according to police.

"Anytime you hear something like this, it's very disheartening," Hovanec added. "You get worried and you get that sick feeling in your stomach."

Usually, the campus has one resource officer, but he'll have backup on Wednesday, according to the Monroe Police Department.

"Three to five additional officers in and around the school complex as well as seeing a little more patrolling," Hovanec explained.

As the nation continues to see school shootings plague the country, Monroe authorities continue to hold security as a top priority.

"It's sad that in today's age we have to sit here and even consider and worry about this," Hovanec said.

But the district does. Although the number of guns found last school year across the district was low, guns were still found.

In the 2018-19 school year, Union County Schools confiscated three guns throughout the district. Adding to it, 87 other weapons were found throughout the year. It's one reason the district has tackled mental health, in an effort to keep causalities from happening at schools.

Starting this school year, district-wide in Union County, there are 15 mental health therapists and 14 social workers for students to go to. It's one solution State Superintendent Mark Johnson had in mind when he visited the district in May.

"We're working on that notion that we have to build a community in our schools so one student's issues don't turn into a school tragedy, and also that starts very young," he said at a press conference.

Last school year, no guns were found at Monroe High School.

NBC Charlotte is told the DA is looking at the latest incident to determine if the juvenile will be charged as an adult.

City and school officials are urging parents to discuss the situation with their children and to teach, "if you see something, say something."

