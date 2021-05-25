Budget battle between CMS, Mecklenburg County leaders continues

The leaders are at odds over the plan to address equity and achievement scores at low-performing schools.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Leaders in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Mecklenburg County remain at an impasse one day before the commission is scheduled to begin voting on the school district’s budget.

“Today’s meeting resulted in no progress,” CMS Board Chair Elyse Dashew said.

The leaders are at odds over the plan to address equity and achievement scores at low-performing schools. Many of the schools have minority-majority populations that were disproportionately impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

County manager Dena Diorio presented a budget earlier this month that withholds at least $56 million from the CMS budget until they are given a specific plan that addresses the performance disparities.

At a news conference Tuesday following the meeting between the two boards, CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston doubled down on the district’s Strategic Plan that has been widely disseminated.

“We’ve been very transparent, we’ve been very clear that we have a strategic plan for the community to see,” Winston said. “Equity is one of the commitments that we’ve made in our strategic plan. Everything that we do in CMS, we do it with a lens of equity.”

Winston conceded that the plan was released in 2018 and pre-dates the pandemic that crippled communities of color in particular. Winston said CMS leaders are actively working to update the plan.

“We are doing the work,” Winston said. “Does the work happen overnight? Absolutely not. But I’ll tell you this: we’re committed to the work and we’ve never been more committed to the work because we understand what is at stake with all of our students.”

Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners Chairman George Dunlap said he needs to hear a full plan about how CMS leaders specifically intend to spend the money to address equity before he feels comfortable releasing the full budget.

“What we don’t want to continue to do is to fund a process or program that we have no idea as to what the results might be,” Dunlap said.

Winston again expressed concern that a decision to withhold money in the budget will have an impact on the classrooms.

“Historically, when cuts have happened, we have done everything in our power to keep those cuts as far away from the classroom as possible,” Winston said. “We will make every effort to do that again but I can’t guarantee you that will happen.”

Diorio said the money is largely being held from administrative roles. Winston said positions like assistant principals, and the staff who hire teachers are on the line.

The public back-and-forth has already created problems, Dashew added.

“These public threats to withhold funding are making the already difficult task to hire and retain our qualified teachers and staff even more challenging,” Dashew said.

County commissioners are scheduled to hold a straw vote on the CMS budget Wednesday, May 26, and Thursday, May 27. Dashew said, if the commissioners withhold the money, they will initiate the process to recoup it.

“There are steps, very clear steps boards of education should take when there is a dispute about funding so we’ll follow those steps,” Dashew said.

Under state statute, the two boards could wind up in mediation or eventually before a judge or jury.