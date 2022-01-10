Burke, Cabarrus and Catawba County schools to debate masks Monday night

According to NCDHHS, the positivity rate in North Carolina is now up to 32.3%, which is an increase from the previous two weeks.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — As the state of North Carolina continues to see an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases, three North Carolina school districts will meet Monday night to discuss their most recent mask policy.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), the positivity rate in North Carolina is now up to 32.3%, which is an increase from the previous two weeks.

Burke County

On Jan. 10, 2022, Burke County Public Schools Board of Education decided to reinstate masks for at least two weeks after hitting 340 positive cases, its highest number of positive cases for the school year.

As of Jan. 17, 2022, the school board's COVID-19 dashboard said there were only 135 positive cases with a total of 190 staff and students in quarantine.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

Cabarrus County

On Jan. 10, 2022, the Cabarrus County Schools Board of Education decided to make masks mandatory from Jan. 13, 2022, until the next board meeting, which is scheduled for today Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 6 p.m.

As a result of an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the Carolinas, the school board also decided to reinstate NCDHHS 'test-to-stay' option. This option presented by NCDHHS said that a person can still attend school only in the case where a person is exposed to COVID-19 and gets tested the day of being notified of exposure, tested again five days later, wears a mask for 10 days and stays home when not attending school.

Prior to making masks mandatory, the school board approved a mask-optional policy under a metric system. In short, schools were able to go mask-optional as long as three of the four metrics fell into yellow or green. Once the metrics did not reflect yellow or green, the school board stated schools would immediately revert back to mandatory masking.

Catawba County

As of Jan. 24, 2022, Catawba County Schools reported only 57 positive COVID-19 cases with 108 students and 20 staff members being in quarantine.

Currently, face coverings are mandatory inside all Catawba County Schools facilities. On Dec. 7, 2021, the school district decided to not require masks for students and staff, but as cases increased over the month of January, school district members voted 4-3 to require masks.

The school district meeting is expected to revisit its current masks optional policy at 5:30 p.m.