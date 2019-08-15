BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burke County School receptionist has been fired after officials said she sent inappropriate text messages to a student.

Burke County Public Schools made the announcement Thursday that said they terminated the employment of Leigh Greene back on July 11.

Upon learning of any such allegations, the school district immediately initiates an internal investigation, contacts law enforcement and contacts the parents of any student involved.

The Burke County Public Schools fully cooperated with law enforcement to aid in their investigations, the school district wrote.

Statement from the school district:

"Our primary goal is always the safety and wellbeing of students and when questionable conduct arises, we take swift and appropriate action. During the pre-employment process, we conduct background checks on potential employees. If criminal allegations arise during employment, we work directly with law enforcement to ensure a thorough investigation. Anyone with information that could assist law enforcement is encouraged to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Department."

