Burke County Board of Education selects new superintendent

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Board of Education didn't have to look far for a new superintendent.

A news release on Monday from Burke County Public Schools announced Mike Swan will lead the school system moving forward.

School officials said Swan was selected from a competitive pool of 13 candidates.

He will officially take over the role on July 1.

“I would like to thank the Burke County Board of Education for giving me this opportunity to serve as Superintendent of Burke County Public Schools. I have a passion to see every student in our district succeed, and I am looking forward to continuing the momentum we have gained as a district over the past decade," Dr. Swan said in a news release sent to WCNC. "We have caring and compassionate educators in Burke County Public Schools who share my vision of student success as we prepare the next generation for a productive life after high school graduation. The students, teachers, staff, and community are what make Burke County Public Schools a top-ranked school system, and I am ready for the challenge of leading us post-pandemic and taking us to the next level.”

The new superintendent is a 23-year veteran educator for Burke County Public Schools. After his time teaching, he was pegged as the district's first director of student services. Last year, he was named assistant superintendent.

In April of this year, Swan moved into the role of interim superintendent after Larry Putnam announced he would step away from the role to pursue a position at Catawba Valley Community College