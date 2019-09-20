UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A bus driver shortage could cause some delays for students in Union County Friday, the school district said.

According to a message that was sent to parents, Union County Public Schools said there is a possibility of an increase in bus driver absences Friday.

The district told parents they are experiencing a bus driver short, similar to other districts. Union County Public Schools said they are working every day to recruit new drivers to fill the vacancies. Last year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools made their drivers the highest paid in the state in an attempt to hire new drivers and retain current employees. Drivers now earn at least $15 an hour in CMS.

It is unclear how many drivers may be out Friday or how many students will be impacted.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

RELATED: NC school district considering major changes amid bus driver shortage

RELATED: CMS raises bus driver pay as district faces shortage