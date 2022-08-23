CMS bus drivers test out new bus routes

"This is an opportunity for drivers to familiarize routes and get buses out on the roads," Adam Johnson, director of CMS Transportation, said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMS Transportation said as they prepare for the new school year, they’re working to get drivers familiar with their routes and iron out any kinks before the buses hit the road.

"This is an opportunity for drivers to familiarize routes and get buses out on the roads," Adam Johnson, director of CMS Transportation, said.

They said along with working out the kinks ahead of the new school year, they’re also looking to fill about 45 open bus driver positions.

"We anticipate starting 928 this year which is down from 950 last year," Johnson said. "That typically is our biggest concern filling those vacancies so we can get buses on time for school."

MORE ON WCNC: College students return to classes influenced by Roe ruling

They said they’re doing the most they can to run as efficiently and effectively as possible like doing more with one bus, which will minimize disruptions for families.

"We have been pulling together as a team to ensure that buses are safe and that we get the kids to and from on time safely," Johnson said.

They said all the buses have been inspected and are good too, but they’re still encouraging parents to be patient the first couple of weeks.

MORE ON WCNC: Rowan middle school says microbial growth is in HVAC system, classes going remote

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts