COVID-19 cases reported at Cabarrus Charter Academy

Emails obtained by WCNC Charlotte show the cases were confirmed this week by school staff.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A charter school just outside Mecklenburg County is reporting cases of COVID-19.

Cabarrus Charter Academy made the announcement this week in emails sent out to parents, which were obtained by WCNC Charlotte.

The first email, sent out at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, was sent from the school nurse and said an "individual at Cabarrus Charter Academy tested positive for COVID-19."

The Cabarrus Health Alliance was quickly notified to "implement infection prevention measures" and conducted contact tracing, according to the email.

Another email, sent from the nurse at 8:21 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, said the school was notified of "additional COVID-19 cases at Cabarrus Charter Academy."

In both emails, the school says it is not sharing the identity of anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 due to state and federal law. The emails are also recommending students, staff and families to wear face coverings. There was no mention of a mask requirement within the academy.

It is not known if the individuals who tested positive are students, staff or faculty.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the principal of Cabarrus Charter Academy for additional information.

This continues to be a developing story.

